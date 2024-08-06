Carry Your Cross, Inc.

Carry Your Cross, Inc.

Sponsorship Package

Myrrh item
Myrrh
$1,000

1. Company Name on all participant T-shirts

2. Company Logo on Registration Banner

Frankincense item
Frankincense
$1,500

1. Company Name on all participant T-shirts

2. Company Logo on Registration Banner

3. Company will receive commemorative plaque recognizing their support

Gold item
Gold
$2,000

1. Company Name on all participant T-shirts

2. Company Logo on Registration Banner

3. Company will receive commemorative plaque recognizing their support

4. Company will be mentioned as a sponsor during Radio commercials

