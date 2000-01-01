Prospects Cooler of Cheer Memorial Day Raffle

Prospects 12U Fastpitch Softball will be raffling off an assorted variety of liquor this Memorial Day valued at over $600.





Ticket sales will be accepted online through Memorial Day ending at 5:25pm. Drawing will be announced on Memorial Day at 6pm. Not interested in the prize? Donations are always appreciated!





*Must be 21+ to win and present ID to claim





Here is more information ... Prospects Fastpitch 12U is raising money to help our softball team continue to play in tournaments and get to the World Series in July! With your help these girls can be better equipped to play the game they love in a positive environment.





Thank you for your support!