It's a Pittie Rescue
IPR Collars, Leashes & More

Help It's a Pittie Rescue raise some much needed funds and 

get your pet a new 2 Hounds Custom IPR collar, leash, & more!


Pre-Order by Sunday, May 12th!


Collars $15, Leashes $20, Bandanas $10


Pick up and shipping options available. 


2 Hounds will be making the product specific to our order.  Please allow several weeks for production and delivery.  


Collar sizes available:  XS (7-11"), Small (10-14"), Medium (14"-18"), Large (16"-20"), XL (20-26") and XXL (26-34") 


Leash sizes available: 5/8" width in 4' and 6' lengths & 1" width in 4' and 6' lengths 


Colors:  Blue, Lilac, Lime, Peacock Green, Sky Blue, and Red. 


Pick up locations:  Illinois: Aurora, Bourbonnais, Chicago -South, Chicago- North, New Lenox, Peotone or Streamwood and Indiana: Highland 

Or pay shipping charges


