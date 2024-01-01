EMCT presents William Shakespeare's Macbeth

Join us for William Shakespeare's classic tragedy, Macbeth!





When three witches foretell that Macbeth, a Scottish noble, will be king, it sets off a chain of ambition, betrayal, murder, and revenge that sets the country reeling. Spurred on by the ambition of his wife Lady Macbeth, Macbeth plots to murder the king and fulfill the witches' prophecy himself. But the murder of King Duncan is only the beginning of Macbeth's downfall. As he falls deeper into villainy, Macbeth is wracked with guilt and Lady Macbeth's reason begins to unfold. The witches tell Macbeth he must beware the noble Macduff and the king's son Malcolm, who together are leading an army of English soldiers to take back the kingdom. But since the witches have also told Macbeth that no man born of woman can kill him, what reason should he have to fear?





One of Shakespeare's most famous tragedies, Macbeth is a show you won't want to miss.





Performances are September 12–14 at 7:00 p.m. at Hidden Hollow Elementary.