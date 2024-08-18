A Place For Meow Rescue's Tats for Cats raffle 2024

Who is in need of some ink therapy? Some amazing donors wanted to assit us with some fundraising to hopefully help us with the financial dilemma we are in. They came together and got the rescue a $500 gift certificate with the very talented artist at @bad cat tattoo Brandon Umphlet. Brando being the amazing human he is, generously price matched the tattoo with his time, giving us not 1 but 2 certificates to raffle, each being worth $500! Cost of 1 ticket is $25. Two drawings will be held. Tickets go on sale tonight at 6pm for the first drawing, and the winner will be announced Wednesday at 6pm. Second drawing will run Wednesday-Saturday and we will announce the winner Saturday at 6pm. Tickets will be drawn using an online raffle generator.

Who is in need of some ink therapy? Some amazing donors wanted to assit us with some fundraising to hopefully help us with the financial dilemma we are in. They came together and got the rescue a $500 gift certificate with the very talented artist at @bad cat tattoo Brandon Umphlet. Brando being the amazing human he is, generously price matched the tattoo with his time, giving us not 1 but 2 certificates to raffle, each being worth $500! Cost of 1 ticket is $25. Two drawings will be held. Tickets go on sale tonight at 6pm for the first drawing, and the winner will be announced Wednesday at 6pm. Second drawing will run Wednesday-Saturday and we will announce the winner Saturday at 6pm. Tickets will be drawn using an online raffle generator.

More details...