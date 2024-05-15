Late Fee - REQUIRED for registration after 7/16/2024
$10
Required late fee per the Call for registrations done after 7/16/2024
Conference Registration Package
$200
Registration package of $200 includes Conference registration fee of $55 (non-refundable), continuous snack refreshment service, dinner Saturday evening and Sunday breakfast. Refunds for the meal portion of the registration package must be made no later than July 23.
GFWC Virginia Executive Committee Registration
$55
Registration for GFWC Virginia Executive Committee Officers & select chairmen (only for members who have been specifically instructed to select this option)
Saturday Box Lunch
$26
Saturday box lunch - pickup at 11am
Served with chips, an apple and drink
Choose between:
Roasted Turkey BLT (Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Served on a Croissant, Mayo and Mustard on the side)
OR
Veggie Wrap (GF) (Grilled Zucchini, Bell Pepper, Portobello Mushroom, Onion, Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Served in a Lettuce Wrap, Balsamic Dressing on the side)
2024-2026 Yearbook
$10
Purchase a printed copy of the 2024-2026 yearbook to pick up at Conference Registration desk
