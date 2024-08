Come out for a good time in our inaugural dodgeball tournament. It will be a double-elimination tournament.

There will be food, drinks, and raffles, and local business selling merch. Whether you are watching, eating, playing, or shopping, this will be an event you don't want to miss.



Tickets:

Team tickets (5 individuals per team): $20

Spectator admissions tickets: $2

Admission & Lunch ticket: (2 hotdogs, chip, drink, and a sweet treat): $7