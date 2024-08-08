24/25 TCGMC Season Subscriptions

Fri. Dec, 6 at 7:30:Wranglers & Refrians: A Homespun Holiday
$41
Yeehaw! Imagine Prairie Home Companion meets Dolly Parton, and you're almost there. With traditional holiday songs thrown in, this concert will be a hoot!
Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 South 4th St, Minneapolis
Sat. Dec, 7 at 7:30:Wranglers & Refrians: A Homespun Holiday
$41
Sat, March 15 at 2:30pm (matinee): Inside Out
$11
This is a one-day only concert that takes us to the south metro and Apple Valley High School. As part of TCGMC's initiative to get out into the community and sing, this concert will also be performed in New Prague and Des Moines. The Chorus will be joined by Des Moines Gay Men's Chorus.
Apple Valley High School Theater, 14450 Hayes Rd, Apple Valley
Sat. June 21 at 7:30pm: Leading Ladies: Divas of Broadway
$41
Broadway star Britney Coleman returns to the Twin Cities (after touring with Beetlejuice and Company) to take the Ordway stage with TCGMC once again in an unforgettable concert featuring the music made popular by the leading ladies of Broadway!
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington Ave, St. Paul
Sat. June 21 at 2:30pm: Leading Ladies: Divas of Broadway
$41
Broadway star Britney Coleman returns to the Twin Cities (after touring with Beetlejuice and Company) to take the Ordway stage with TCGMC once again in an unforgettable concert featuring the music made popular by the leading ladies of Broadway!
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington Ave, St. Paul
