Sip & Celebrate
GIGIINC Relaunch Tea Party
Join us for an enchanting afternoon of tea, treats, and celebration as we relaunch GIGIINC and honor our commitment to empowering young girls in our community.
Date: Saturday November 30th, 2024
Time: 11:00AAM-2:00 PM
Location: Boca Dunes Golf & Country Club
1400 SW 65th Ave, Boca Raton, FL33428
Dress Code: Elegant Tea Party Attire
Highlights of the Event:
Exquisite selection of teas and delectable pastries
Inspiring stories from our mentors and mentees
Opportunities to learn how you can get involved with GIGIINC
VIP Ticket
$75
VIP Ticket Perks
Complimentary Tea Sampler
A curated selection of premium teas to taste, presented in a special gift box.
Reserved Seating
Premium seating at the event for a better view and more comfort.
Raffle Entry
Automatic entry into exclusive VIP-only raffles for exciting prizes.
Recognition During the Event
Special acknowledgment during the program for your support of the organization.
Priority Photo Opportunities
Early access to photo opportunities with mentors and key guests.
GIGIINC Relaunch Sponsorship Silver
$500
Silver Sponsorship Perks
Brand Visibility
Your logo prominently displayed on event materials, including banners, flyers, and programs, ensuring high visibility.
Recognition in Promotions
Inclusion in press releases, social media announcements, and email newsletters to promote the event, showcasing your support.
Tax Deduction
Tax benefits associated with charitable contributions GIGIINC is a 501c3 Nonprofit charitable organization.
Post-Event Recognition
Acknowledgment in post-event communications, such as thank-you emails or reports, highlighting your contribution.
Custom Branding Opportunities
Options to customize promotional materials or event swag to further enhance your brand’s presence.
Long-Term Relationship Building
Opportunities for ongoing partnerships with the nonprofit, leading to future collaborations and community involvement.
Speaking Opportunity
An opportunity for a representative from your organization to address attendees during the event, enhancing your connection with the community.
Community Impact
Association with a cause that resonates with your values, enhancing your corporate social responsibility profile.
GIGIINC Relaunch Sponsorship Gold
$1,000
Perks of Being an Event Sponsor
Brand Visibility
• Your logo prominently displayed on event materials, including banners, flyers, and programs, ensuring high visibility.
Recognition in Promotions
• Inclusion in press releases, social media announcements, and email newsletters to promote the event, showcasing your support.
Complimentary Tickets
• A certain number of free tickets to the event for your team or clients, allowing for networking opportunities.
Speaking Opportunity
• An opportunity for a representative from your organization to address attendees during the event, enhancing your connection with the community.
Exhibit Space
• A dedicated area at the event to showcase your products or services, facilitating direct engagement with attendees.
Custom Branding Opportunities
• Options to customize promotional materials or event swag to further enhance your brand’s presence.
Post-Event Recognition
• Acknowledgment in post-event communications, such as thank-you emails or reports, highlighting your contribution.
Tax Deduction
• Potential tax benefits associated with charitable contributions, depending on your organization's status.
Long-Term Relationship Building
• Opportunities for ongoing partnerships with the nonprofit, leading to future collaborations and community involvement.
Happy Birthday GIGIINC 8,80, 800, 8000, 80,000, 800,000, 8 M
$80
