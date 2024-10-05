Girls Igniting Greater Inner Strength Inc

Sip & Celebrate GIGIINC Relaunch Tea Party Join us for an enchanting afternoon of tea, treats, and celebration as we relaunch GIGIINC and honor our commitment to empowering young girls in our community. Date: Saturday November 30th, 2024 Time: 11:00AAM-2:00 PM Location: Boca Dunes Golf & Country Club 1400 SW 65th Ave, Boca Raton, FL33428 Dress Code: Elegant Tea Party Attire Highlights of the Event: Exquisite selection of teas and delectable pastries Inspiring stories from our mentors and mentees Opportunities to learn how you can get involved with GIGIINC
VIP Ticket Perks Complimentary Tea Sampler A curated selection of premium teas to taste, presented in a special gift box. Reserved Seating Premium seating at the event for a better view and more comfort. Raffle Entry Automatic entry into exclusive VIP-only raffles for exciting prizes. Recognition During the Event Special acknowledgment during the program for your support of the organization. Priority Photo Opportunities Early access to photo opportunities with mentors and key guests.
Silver Sponsorship Perks Brand Visibility Your logo prominently displayed on event materials, including banners, flyers, and programs, ensuring high visibility. Recognition in Promotions Inclusion in press releases, social media announcements, and email newsletters to promote the event, showcasing your support. Tax Deduction Tax benefits associated with charitable contributions GIGIINC is a 501c3 Nonprofit charitable organization. Post-Event Recognition Acknowledgment in post-event communications, such as thank-you emails or reports, highlighting your contribution. Custom Branding Opportunities Options to customize promotional materials or event swag to further enhance your brand’s presence. Long-Term Relationship Building Opportunities for ongoing partnerships with the nonprofit, leading to future collaborations and community involvement. Speaking Opportunity An opportunity for a representative from your organization to address attendees during the event, enhancing your connection with the community. Community Impact Association with a cause that resonates with your values, enhancing your corporate social responsibility profile.
Perks of Being an Event Sponsor Brand Visibility • Your logo prominently displayed on event materials, including banners, flyers, and programs, ensuring high visibility. Recognition in Promotions • Inclusion in press releases, social media announcements, and email newsletters to promote the event, showcasing your support. Complimentary Tickets • A certain number of free tickets to the event for your team or clients, allowing for networking opportunities. Speaking Opportunity • An opportunity for a representative from your organization to address attendees during the event, enhancing your connection with the community. Exhibit Space • A dedicated area at the event to showcase your products or services, facilitating direct engagement with attendees. Custom Branding Opportunities • Options to customize promotional materials or event swag to further enhance your brand’s presence. Post-Event Recognition • Acknowledgment in post-event communications, such as thank-you emails or reports, highlighting your contribution. Tax Deduction • Potential tax benefits associated with charitable contributions, depending on your organization's status. Long-Term Relationship Building • Opportunities for ongoing partnerships with the nonprofit, leading to future collaborations and community involvement.
