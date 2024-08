Discovery After Dark is February 16th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Discovery Station. The event costs $25 per person and is BYOB and 21+. Activities include karaoke, candle-making, romantic games, and a chemistry experiment to create etched keepsake ornaments. Attendees can also explore Lover's Lane, a reimagining of the Discovery Town exhibit, and take selfies in a kissing booth. Light food will be available, and attendees can bring their favorite drinks.