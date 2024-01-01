Let's Get Lucky March Online Event

Hello Vendors! Before paying your fee, please be sure you agree and understand these details:

*Each Vendor to pay $15 vendor fee to participate in this week-long event.

*Your fee is tax-deductible and is donation to our organization, Roots with Purpose.

*Part of the vendor fees are used back to the event for prizes/incentives.

*You'll receive an invite to an Event Training Group to receive more information regarding the flow/expectations of the event. (This is a new benefit of our events and we think you'll LOVE it!)





REQUIRED:

*Send personal invites to family & friends with a minimum of 10 accepted/new guests into event group.

*Moderator status will be given by Admin Michele once guest requirement is met.

*Posting schedule will be given to vendors.

*Vendors to post 3 times per day, plus 1 additional post based on the theme of the event. Info will be provided in the training group.

*No use of outside scheduling third-party apps. You are welcome to use the FB Scheduler.

*Max of 4 photos per POST or you are welcome to use collages to show more photos, or share additional information in the comments section of your post.

*NO Cold messaging guests of the group.

*NO use of the "Invite Button"

*Vendors to complete a google form for purchases during event.

*Vendors will post THANK YOU post to each guest for their purchase. This does not count towards your posting requirements.

*Vendors WILL NOT approve any guests into the group. Admins take care of this to keep the group safe!

*Vendors to provide a door prize/small gift for the Monday Game posted by Admin Team.

*If you miss posting, your posts are forfeited. Please take advantage of the FB Scheduler option to stay on track.

*ONE COMPANY per person unless otherwise approved!





OPTIONAL:

*Complete Feedback Form after event to help us to continue to create a wonderful online experience.







