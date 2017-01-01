The Parrot Posse is holding a raffle for a new Anuschka travel umbrella, with all proceeds going to help parrots in need across the US! Since 2017, 100% of our raffle proceeds have gone to this mission!





We are mostly just "trying this on for size" to see if this is an easy way to run our raffles, so a small but nice prize, and a small and affordable ticket.



We will post the winner on our Facebook group, The Parrot Posse, with a time and date to be posted there! This is our first try using Zeffy so we want to be able to regroup and improve if we find speed bumps here!



NO tickets can be sold to New Jersey residents, sorry!