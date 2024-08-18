Groundwork Music Project - Paggi House Silent Auction

Step aboard the Comedy Mothership, where laughter takes center stage! Originally a theater and later a legendary music venue, the Ritz has been transformed into a premier standup comedy nightclub. Thanks to a stunning renovation by renowned Austin architect Richard Weiss, this iconic venue now serves as the heart of Austin’s comedy scene.
This auction package offers a $300 value with 4 exclusive VIP passes to experience world-class comedy performances and a $100 credit to enjoy at the venue. Immerse yourself in a vibrant atmosphere that draws top comedians from around the globe, and make your night unforgettable with exceptional entertainment and top-notch hospitality. Don’t miss this chance to be part of Austin's premier comedy destination!
Value: $300
Starting bid: $150
Minimum bid increment: $10
Tito’s Vodka Bliss Bundle: Cheers to a Spirited Experience
$125
Starting bid
Raise your glass to a taste of Texas tradition with the Tito’s Vodka Bliss Bundle! Tito’s Handmade Vodka, America’s original craft vodka, was born in 1995 when Bert “Tito” Beveridge secured the first legal distilling permit in Texas. Crafted with care using old-fashioned pot stills, this corn-based vodka is naturally gluten-free and embodies a rich legacy of quality and craftsmanship.
This $250 value package celebrates Tito’s dedication to perfection with a selection of Tito’s Handmade Vodka that’s distilled and bottled by Fifth Generation Inc. in Austin, Texas—on the very land where it all began. Whether you’re toasting with friends or adding a touch of Texan spirit to your home bar, this bundle is your gateway to enjoying one of the finest vodkas around. Cheers to a legendary drink that’s as smooth as it is storied!
Value: $250
Starting bid: $125
Minimum bid increment: $10
Discover a culinary journey with a $100 gift certificate to Komé, where traditional Japanese fare meets a unique fusion of family history and diverse influences. At Komé, we serve more than just Japanese restaurant food; we offer a heartfelt taste of home-style cuisine that blends our Japanese heritage with flavors from New Orleans, Austin, and beyond.
Experience "Asazu cuisine," a term that perfectly captures our distinctive approach to cooking—rooted in family recipes and inspired by our travels throughout Asia. Whether you’re savoring a comforting classic or an innovative dish, every bite reflects our rich background and passion for exceptional food.
Join us at 5301 Airport Blvd., Austin, TX 78751, or call 512·712·5700 to explore a menu that brings a personal touch to every plate. Enjoy a memorable dining experience that’s as unique as our story!
Value: $100
Starting bid: $50
Minimum bid increment: $10
Kelly’s BBQ Flavor Feast: Savor Wimberly's Best!
$50
Starting bid
Dive into the heart of Texas BBQ with a $100 gift certificate to Kelly’s Hill Country BBQ in Wimberley! Founded in 2020 by local legend Kelly Evers, this food trailer is the ultimate destination for authentic, low-and-slow, pit-smoked Central Texas BBQ. Nestled on Route 12, the irresistible aroma of brisket, ribs, turkey, pulled pork, sausage, and pork belly will guide you to a BBQ experience you won't forget.
From the first whiff to the last bite, Kelly’s Hill Country BBQ promises a mouthwatering journey through the best of Texas barbecue. Follow the scent, find the trailer, and savor the rich, smoky flavors that make our BBQ a true Wimberley treasure. Your taste buds will thank you!
You can find our Kelly’s Hill Country BBQ food trailer in the middle of Wimberley on Route 12.
Or you can just follow that aroma of brisket, ribs, turkey, pulled pork, sausage and pork belly wafting in the air that will eventually lead you to us. You’ll be glad you did.
Value: $100
Starting bid: $50
Minimum bid increment: $10
Feast Your Eyes: L'Oca d'Oro or Bambino
$25
Starting bid
Embark on a culinary adventure with a $50 gift certificate to either L’Oca d’Oro or Bambino!
L’Oca d’Oro is Austin’s beloved Italian-inspired neighborhood gem, where family, community, and sustainability are at the heart of every dish. Enjoy farm-to-table excellence with locally grown produce, handmade pasta, cheese, and more, all crafted with a dedication to quality and sustainability.
Alternatively, explore Bambino, the newest culinary venture from acclaimed restaurateurs Adam Orman and Fiore Tedesco. Opened in March 2024 in East Austin, Bambino offers a nostalgic nod to the 80s with a sophisticated twist, capturing the essence of a dream pizzeria envisioned by chef Fiore Tedesco. Delight in expertly crafted pizzas and fresh mozzarella, reflecting Fiore’s lifelong passion for food and excellence.
Whichever you choose, you’re in for a memorable dining experience rich in flavor and tradition.
Value: $50
Starting bid: $25
Minimum bid increment: $5
Old 300 BBQ Feast: Gift Certificate & Savory Sauce Package!
$25
Starting bid
Savor the flavor of Central Texas with this exclusive Old 300 BBQ package! This $25 gift certificate opens the door to a mouthwatering BBQ experience in Blanco, TX, right next to the courthouse at 318 4th Street.
Enjoy a hearty selection of pit-smoked perfection, from tender brisket to juicy ribs, all complemented by a savory sauce package that brings the taste of Old 300 BBQ straight to your table.
Planning a trip? A scenic drive through the picturesque Hill Country is the perfect prelude to your BBQ feast. For more details or to place an order, give us a call at 830-833-1227. Come for the BBQ, stay for the flavor!
Value: $50
Starting bid: $25
Minimum bid increment: $5
Delight in Dolce: OroBianco Italian Creamery Basket
$65
Starting bid
Indulge in the flavors of Texas with the OroBianco Italian Creamery Basket, a $133 value showcasing artisanal delights from the heart of Blanco. This curated package includes:
- A stylish OroBianco T-shirt to wear your pride.
- Madagascar Pork Black Pepper Salami, a savory treat with a touch of spice.
- Ocotillo Hot Chocolate Mix, perfect for a rich and comforting drink.
- Nib Brittle from Olive & Sinclair, a Tennessee-based confection featuring peanut brittle made with OroBianco’s water buffalo butter and dipped in chocolate.
- Wildflower Caramels crafted in San Antonio with OroBianco’s creamy Jersey cow butter.
OroBianco Italian Creamery, Texas's first and only water buffalo dairy, combines ranching traditions with artisanal craftsmanship. From milking their grass-fed herd to producing small-batch gelato and dairy products, OroBianco delivers exceptional quality while caring for their land and livestock.
Experience the excellence of Texas-made delicacies with this exclusive basket!
Value: $133
Starting bid: $65
Minimum bid increment: $10
Milam and Greene Whiskey: Bottle of Port Cask Finished Rye
$25
Starting bid
Elevate your whiskey collection with this exceptional bottle of Milam and Greene Port Cask Finished Rye! Recognized as the “2023 Rising Star Spirits Company of the Year,” Milam and Greene has garnered prestigious awards, including Gold, Double Gold, Platinum, and Double Platinum medals, and even earned “Best in Show” at the ACSA.
This unique rye whiskey starts with premium Indiana rye, which is then brought to Texas to be finished in select old Port Wine casks. The influence of the Texan sun enriches the whiskey with complex flavors, as each cask imparts its own distinctive profile. The team at Milam and Greene meticulously tastes the whiskey, ensuring that only the most perfectly aged batches are selected. Each bottle represents a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, with the final proof meticulously crafted to perfection.
Experience the rich, nuanced flavors of this award-winning rye and savor the artistry of Milam and Greene's craftsmanship in every sip.
Value: $52
Starting bid: $25
Minimum bid increment: $5
Blue Lapis Light: 2 Premium Seats to an Unforgettable Event
$65
Starting bid
Experience the magic of Blue Lapis Light with two premium tickets to their September dance performance, "A Prayer for Peace," valued at $130!
This captivating aerial dance performance, accompanied by live music, will take place from September 18-22 and 26-29, 2024. Immerse yourself in an extraordinary blend of dynamic movement and soulful melodies that promise to uplift and inspire.
Held at 5508 Parkcrest Drive, this performance offers a unique opportunity to witness the seamless fusion of aerial artistry and live musical accompaniment.
For more information and to explore the enchanting world of Blue Lapis Light, visit [Blue Lapis Light](https://www.bluelapislight.org/). Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable artistic experience!
Value: $130
Starting bid: $65
Minimum bid increment: $10
San Antonio Zoo: Pass for 4 to Explore the Wild!
$60
Starting bid
Enjoy a wild day out with a $120 entrance pass for 4 to the San Antonio Zoo!
Explore one of the most beloved attractions in Texas, home to a diverse array of animals and immersive exhibits. From the majestic African elephants to the playful primates and the colorful aviaries, there’s something for everyone to marvel at.
This pass allows you and your guests to experience the zoo’s exciting exhibits, educational programs, and family-friendly attractions.
Create lasting memories as you discover the wonders of wildlife and support conservation efforts. Don’t miss this chance for an unforgettable adventure at the San Antonio Zoo!
Value: $120
Starting bid: $60
Minimum bid increment: $10
Celebrate the artistry and charm of Blanco with this Brieger Pottery Package, valued at $45! This special package includes a beautifully crafted Guatemalan keychain, a stylish tote bag, and a cozy scarf—all reflecting the vibrant and diverse selection available at Brieger Pottery.
Founded in June 1992 by Jan and Jon Brieger, Brieger Pottery began as a quaint 300-square-foot shop on Blanco’s historic town square. Over the years, it has grown into a 2000-square-foot haven showcasing a variety of high-quality products, including pottery, jewelry, wind chimes, soaps, and more. The store is open daily and also features Hill Country Lavender products, adding a touch of tranquility to your visit.
In addition to their exquisite pottery, Brieger Pottery is proud to offer a curated selection of items from Mexico, many crafted by artisans they personally know. This package is a perfect way to experience a slice of their unique collection and the rich history of their store.
Value: $45
Starting bid: $20
Minimum bid increment: $5
Redbud Cafe Delight: Gift Certificate to Savor the Flavors!
$10
Starting bid
Savor the flavors of Blanco with a $25 gift certificate to Redbud Cafe! Nestled next to Brieger Pottery in a historic building that once housed the town’s hardware store, Redbud Cafe offers a delightful culinary experience crafted by the same talented team behind Brieger Pottery.
At Redbud Cafe, enjoy fresh, daily-made dishes prepared with premium ingredients, and a commitment to local and organic products whenever possible. They even use filtered water in all their recipes, ensuring a pure and delightful taste in every bite.
Whether you're exploring the pottery shop or just looking for a cozy meal, this gift certificate is your ticket to a delicious and refreshing dining experience at Redbud Cafe.
Redbud Cafe features food made fresh daily using premium products, local and organic whenever possible. We also use filtered water in everything we make.
Value: $25
Starting bid: $10
Minimum bid increment: $5
Slipknot Live at Moody Center: 2 Tickets
$50
Starting bid
Get ready to rock with 2 tickets to see Slipknot live at the Moody Center! Valued at $100, this exclusive package grants you access to one of metal's most electrifying performances.
Experience the intense energy and theatrical spectacle that Slipknot is renowned for, as they bring their signature blend of hard-hitting riffs, powerful vocals, and stunning visuals to the stage. The Moody Center provides the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable concert experience, immersing you in the full force of Slipknot’s live show.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of this high-octane event—grab your tickets and prepare for a night of headbanging excitement!
Value: $100
Starting bid: $50
Minimum bid increment: $10
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill Sunday Brunch for Two (#1)
$25
Starting bid
Downtown Austin Sunday Brunch for two? Fifty three dollar value ($53), going, going gone! Mimosas, Bloody Mary's and a brunch buffet that has a great take on Southern comfort food.
Value: $53
Starting bid: $25
Minimum bid increment: $10
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill Sunday Brunch for Two (#2)
$25
Starting bid
Downtown Austin Sunday Brunch for two? Fifty three dollar value ($53), going, going gone! Mimosas, Bloody Mary's and a brunch buffet that has a great take on Southern comfort food.
Value: $53
Starting bid: $25
Minimum bid increment: $10
EvolvE: 50 Minute Signature Evolved Facial
$65
Starting bid
OUR PHILOSOPHY
Designed with health in mind, EvolvE offers cutting edge technologies, customized body treatments and unique therapies to relieve sore muscles, detox the body and help you recharge. Our primary objective is realizing optimal health to get the most out of life. After all, we only have this one body.
OUR APPROACH
EvolvE is devoted to applying an integrative approach to overall health, pain management, recovery and aesthetic enhancement that has set us apart in the Austin market. Our philosophy is centered around the well-being of our guests through our approach of a non-toxic lifestyle incorporating clean food, water, treatments and products. Every effort is taken within our center to provide a healthy environment for our guests. From organic massage oils and non-toxic laundry protocols, to no VOC paint, your health is our utmost priority.
Value: $130
Starting bid: $65
Minimum bid increment: $10
A night's stay in the vintage Cypress Creek Lodge, with four drinks on the house, a paddle board rental and 4 passes to the swimming hole. A great getaway from city life is truly just around the corner, less than an hour away. Total valued at $225.
Value: $225
Starting bid: $115
Minimum bid increment: $10
Kendra Scott: Kit Chain Necklace
$25
Starting bid
A staple style that’ll make your layered look that much chicer. The Kit Gold Chain Necklace in White Crystal is a classic chain that’ll level up your everyday look. Ideal for pairing with a pendant, statement, or strand style, this timeless design will be a new favorite in your style rotation.
Metal14k Yellow Gold Over Brass
MaterialWhite Crystal
ClosureLobster Clasp
Size18" Chain,0.61"L X 0.33" W Pendant With 3" L Extender
Due to the one-of-a-kind nature of the medium, exact colors and patterns may vary slightly from the image shown.
Value: $55
Starting bid: $25
Minimum bid increment: $5
Uchi, Uchiko, Uchiba $100 Gift Certificate
$50
Starting bid
A family of restaurants not to be matched, each featuring unforgettable Japanese cuisine, each with something special that makes it distinct!
Uchi - Discover award-winning Japanese cuisine at the iconic red bungalow a short walk from Zilker Park. Uchiko - A lively atmosphere, bustling bar, elevated sushi, hot and cold tastings, tucked away in North-Central Austin. Uchiba - Everything you love about Uchi with an emphasis on the modern cocktail and high-end Japanese whiskies.
Value: $100
Starting bid: $50
Minimum bid increment: $10
Magnificent basket of mixologist's delights! (#1)
$130
Starting bid
Generously donated by FBR Management, the Hill Country's preeminent venue, restaurant and bar management service. The Singleton Single Malt Scotch Whiskey Luscious Nectar 12 Yrs - $40.00
Mezcal Union - $33.00
Ketel One - $21.00
Rancho La Gloria Espresso Martini ($12)
3x Gift Cards - $50 each, $150 total
Value: $256
Starting bid: $130
Minimum bid increment: $25
Magnificent basket of mixologist's delights! (#2)
$130
Starting bid
Generously donated by FBR Management, the Hill Country's preeminent venue, restaurant and bar management service. The Singleton Single Malt Scotch Whiskey Glendullan 12 Yrs - $40.00
Montelobos Mezcal - $39.00
Ketel One - $21.00
Rancho La Gloria Espresso Martini - $12.00
3x Gift Cards - $50 each, $150 total
Value: $262
Starting bid: $130
Minimum bid increment: $25
Beat the heat in Telluride! 3BR Condo in Mountain Village!
$1,500
Starting bid
Enjoy the natural beauty of Telluride! Reserve up to 6 nights between Memorial Day and Labor Day 2025. Discover an abundance of scenic trails, and when you are done exploring, soak in a bubbling private hot tub on your balcony. There's also a gas grill provided for home-style cookouts. This ideal Mountain Village location is mere steps from incredible dining and shopping options.
No pets. Please see listing for other guidelines. Reach out to Groundwork Music Organization for contact information.
Value: $4500-5500
Starting bid: $1500
Minimum bid increment: $100
