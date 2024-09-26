For Chocolate Variety - Your student/teacher/staff member will receive one random flavor per Boo-Gram. Flavors will include Rainbow, Chocolate, and Chocolatey Drizzle (distributed randomly, cannot be chosen).

For Chocolate Variety - Your student/teacher/staff member will receive one random flavor per Boo-Gram. Flavors will include Rainbow, Chocolate, and Chocolatey Drizzle (distributed randomly, cannot be chosen).

More details...