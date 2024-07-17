UMAS Booster Club Memberships 2024-2025

Becoming a member Voting Members (Current Athletes) are the parents or legal guardians of any youth participating in programs, and pay membership dues on a per family unit basis. Becoming a member allows you patriciate and vote on matters and receive benefits the booster club provides, such as sharing in the profits from various fundraisers.

