UMAS Booster Club Memberships 2024-2025

Becoming a member
Voting Members (Current Athletes) are the parents or legal guardians of any youth participating in programs, and pay membership dues on a per family unit basis. Becoming a member allows you patriciate and vote on matters and receive benefits the booster club provides, such as sharing in the profits from various fundraisers.
Membership Non-Voting
$30
Renews yearly on: May 31
Non-Voting members (Extended Family i.e. Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, or Alumni) as any other adult or business entity wishing to support UMAS Cheer Booster Club. This membership allows non-voting members to support the booster club through donations or scrip program.
