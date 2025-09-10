54th St. Elementary's Silent Auction Relaunch

5501 Eileen Ave, Windsor Hills, CA 90043, USA
This Nike Elite basketball is signed by Hall of Famer, Olympic gold medalist, USC legend Cheryl Miller, WNBA legend and Adidas Exec. Candace Parker, and current USC star JuJu Watkins.
This Nike Elite basketball is signed by Hall of Famer, Olympic gold medalist, USC legend Cheryl Miller, WNBA legend and Adidas Exec. Candace Parker, and current USC star JuJu Watkins.
"Shirley" movie poster is autographed by leading actress Regina King. It is framed.
"Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" movie poster is autographed by director Tim Story. He was the first African-American director of a Marvel superhero film. It measures 27" x 40" and is framed.
"Fantastic Four" movie poster is autographed by director Tim Story. He was the first African-American director of a Marvel superhero film. It measures 27" x 40" and is framed.
This framed “Barbershop” movie poster is autographed by Tim Story, the director. It measures 27" x 40". This was the first feature film Tim directed.
This framed "One Night in Miami" movie poster is autographed by director, Regina King. This was Regina's directorial debut. It measures 27" x 40".
These Nike shoes were worn and autographed by Lisa Leslie, Hall of Famer, USC and WNBA legend, and 4-time Olympic gold medalist.
Candace Parker wrote and autographed her "Can-Do Mindset" book. She is a future hall of famer and champion on all levels.
"Hair Love" is autographed by the Oscar award winning team of Matthew Cherry, author, Vashti Harrison, illustrator, and Karen Toliver, producer of the short.
Body Crush Studio is a new business in our community owned by a former 54th St. Elementary parent, Kellie Williams. The services are amazing.
