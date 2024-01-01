Logo
Sound Meditation in the Historic Earl Chapel

Gardner Earl Memorial Chapel, Oakwood Cemetery, 186 Oakwood Ave, Troy, NY 12182, USA

Geralyn and Michael O’Reilly, certified sound meditation practitioners, use sound as a vehicle to promote deep

relaxation, offering many health benefits.


Five separate sessions are being offered. Please register for each session.


March 13 | 6pm-7pm

May 8 | 6pm-7pm |

July 24 | 6pm-7pm ** PLEASE NOTE DATE CHANGE 

Sept. 18 | 6pm-7pm

Nov. 20 | 6pm-7pm


$30pp, per session


Bring a mat, cushions, a blanket, or anything to make you feel cozy as you immerse yourself in the sounds of the

Earl Chapel’s amazing acoustics.

