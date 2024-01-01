Sound Meditation in the Historic Earl Chapel

Geralyn and Michael O’Reilly, certified sound meditation practitioners, use sound as a vehicle to promote deep
relaxation, offering many health benefits.
Five separate sessions are being offered. Please register for each session.
March 13 | 6pm-7pm
May 8 | 6pm-7pm |
July 24 | 6pm-7pm ** PLEASE NOTE DATE CHANGE
Sept. 18 | 6pm-7pm
Nov. 20 | 6pm-7pm
$30pp, per session
Bring a mat, cushions, a blanket, or anything to make you feel cozy as you immerse yourself in the sounds of the
Earl Chapel’s amazing acoustics.