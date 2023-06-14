Special Olympics Idaho Store

This year's shirt features a striking design by the Idaho Shirt Company: a torch with a flame shaped like the Great State of Idaho, from which a silhouette of an athlete and officer from last year's Torch Run emerges, symbolizing the importance of inclusion and acceptance.
Select size at check out. Taxes and shipping/handling costs are included in the online price.
2023 LETR T-Shirt (White)
$25
2023's LETR t-shirt showcases the setting sun against a backdrop of the Sawtooth Mountains with the Torch prominently featured as it is ran across Idaho.
2023 LETR T-Shirt (Black)
$25
2023's LETR t-shirt showcases the setting sun against a backdrop of the Sawtooth Mountains with the Torch prominently featured as it is ran across Idaho.
2023 LETR T-Shirt (Grey)
$25
2023's LETR t-shirt showcases the setting sun against a backdrop of the Sawtooth Mountains with the Torch prominently featured as it is ran across Idaho.
LETR Shirt (Blue Lives Matter)
$15
This LETR t-shirt showcases the classic LETR logo on the front and a Blue Lives Matter flag in the shape of Idaho on the back with "Guardians of the Flame."
LETR Shirt (Elk)
$15
This LETR t-shirt showcases the classic LETR logo with a picturesque Idaho landscape with an elk. *There is no design on the back of this shirt*
