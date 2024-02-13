eventClosed

The BE Event 2024 | Sponsorship Deals

460 W Western Ave

Muskegon, MI 49440, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
groupTicketCaption
Title Sponsorship, a TRUE partnership with The BE Event - Opportunity to speak about your organization on stage at the event for up to 10 minutes and share a video presentation - Two 10-person tables (20 tickets total) in the room for the women of your choosing, located center stage, front row - Social media shoutouts stating you are the HEADLINING sponsor Option to place branded item at each attendee space from a select list of SWAG items - Largest logo on all internal and external marketing materials with click-through link on website for entire year - Personal recognition on day of conference slides - Press release mentions
Platinum Sponsor
$7,500
groupTicketCaption
- Table of 10 for the women of your choosing located center stage, front row - Considered our “Audio / Visual Sponsor” — meaning you are sponsoring our use of the stage, lighting, video, and music contributions. - Option to place a branded item at each attended space from a select list of SWAG items - Logo on all conference marketing materials - Logo recognition on day of conference slides - Press release mentions - Logo displayed on event website with click-through link for an entire year - Social media shoutouts leading up to the event
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
- Table of 8 for the women of your choosing located towards the front of the room - Considered our “Culinary Sponsor” — meaning you are sponsoring our complimentary brunch and alcoholic/non-alcoholic beverages - Option to place a branded item at each attended space from a select list of SWAG items - Logo on all conference marketing materials - Logo recognition on day of conference slides - Press release mentions - Logo displayed on event website with click-through link for an entire year - Social media shoutouts leading up to the event
Silver Sponsor
$3,500
groupTicketCaption
- 6 tickets for the women of your choosing - Logo on all conference marketing materials - Logo recognition on day of conference slides - Press release mentions - Logo displayed on event website with click-through link for an entire year - Social media shoutout leading up to the event
Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
groupTicketCaption
- 4 tickets for the women of your choosing - Logo on all conference marketing materials - Logo recognition on day of conference slides - Logo displayed on event website with click-through link for an entire year
BE Supporter
$500
groupTicketCaption
- 2 Tickets for you and one other women of your choice - Logo recognition on day of conference slides - Logo displayed on event website with click-through link for an entire year

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing