The BE Event 2024 | Sponsorship Deals

Title Sponsorship, a TRUE partnership with The BE Event
- Opportunity to speak about your organization on stage at the event for up to 10 minutes and share a video presentation
- Two 10-person tables (20 tickets total) in the room for the women of your choosing, located center stage, front row
- Social media shoutouts stating you are the HEADLINING sponsor
Option to place branded item at each attendee space from a select list of SWAG items
- Largest logo on all internal and external marketing materials with click-through link on website for entire year
- Personal recognition on day of conference slides
- Press release mentions
Platinum Sponsor
$7,500
- Table of 10 for the women of your choosing located center stage, front row
- Considered our “Audio / Visual Sponsor” — meaning you are sponsoring our use of the stage, lighting, video, and music contributions.
- Option to place a branded item at each attended space from a select list of SWAG items
- Logo on all conference marketing materials
- Logo recognition on day of conference slides
- Press release mentions
- Logo displayed on event website with click-through link for an entire year
- Social media shoutouts leading up to the event
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
- Table of 8 for the women of your choosing located towards the front of the room
- Considered our “Culinary Sponsor” — meaning you are sponsoring our complimentary brunch and alcoholic/non-alcoholic beverages
- Option to place a branded item at each attended space from a select list of SWAG items
- Logo on all conference marketing materials
- Logo recognition on day of conference slides
- Press release mentions
- Logo displayed on event website with click-through link for an entire year
- Social media shoutouts leading up to the event
Silver Sponsor
$3,500
- 6 tickets for the women of your choosing
- Logo on all conference marketing materials
- Logo recognition on day of conference slides
- Press release mentions
- Logo displayed on event website with click-through link for an entire year
- Social media shoutout leading up to the event
Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
- 4 tickets for the women of your choosing
- Logo on all conference marketing materials
- Logo recognition on day of conference slides
- Logo displayed on event website with click-through link for an entire year
BE Supporter
$500
- 2 Tickets for you and one other women of your choice
- Logo recognition on day of conference slides
- Logo displayed on event website with click-through link for an entire year
