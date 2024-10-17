Sponsor Middleway Day 2025

-Logo placement on event promotional materials and website
-Recognition in event program and social media posts
-Verbal acknowledgment during event
-Yard sign stating your business is a “Middleway Day Sponsor” on Middleway Day if you are also a vendor
-Logo placement on event promotional materials and website
-Recognition in event program and social media posts
-Verbal acknowledgment during event
-Yard sign stating your business is a “Middleway Day Sponsor” on Middleway Day if you are also a vendor
Crescent Moon Sponsor
$300
- Signed copy of The Appalachian Legend of the Wizard Clip: America's First Poltergeist by Michael Kishbucher
-Logo placement on event promotional materials and website
-Recognition in event program and social media posts
-Verbal acknowledgment during events
-Opportunity to provide promotional materials at event.
-Yard sign stating your business is a “Middleway Day Sponsor” on Middleway Day if you are also a vendor
-Logo and Link to business on website
- Signed copy of The Appalachian Legend of the Wizard Clip: America's First Poltergeist by Michael Kishbucher
-Logo placement on event promotional materials and website
-Recognition in event program and social media posts
-Verbal acknowledgment during events
-Opportunity to provide promotional materials at event.
-Yard sign stating your business is a “Middleway Day Sponsor” on Middleway Day if you are also a vendor
-Logo and Link to business on website
Middleway Blues Sponsor
$500
-10x10 Booth space at Middleway Day
-Signed copy of The Appalachian Legend of the Wizard Clip: America's First Poltergeist by Michael Kishbucher
-2 free tickets to the Middleway Ghost Tour or Historic Tour to use by 10/08/2026
-Single Annual Membership
-Recognition in event program and social media posts
-Verbal acknowledgment during event
-Opportunity to provide promotional materials at event for conservancy table
-Yard sign stating your business is a “Middleway Day Sponsor” on Middleway Day if you are also a vendor
-Logo and Link to business on website
-10x10 Booth space at Middleway Day
-Signed copy of The Appalachian Legend of the Wizard Clip: America's First Poltergeist by Michael Kishbucher
-2 free tickets to the Middleway Ghost Tour or Historic Tour to use by 10/08/2026
-Single Annual Membership
-Recognition in event program and social media posts
-Verbal acknowledgment during event
-Opportunity to provide promotional materials at event for conservancy table
-Yard sign stating your business is a “Middleway Day Sponsor” on Middleway Day if you are also a vendor
-Logo and Link to business on website
Village Patron Sponsor
$1,250
-10x10 Booth space
-Family Membership instead of Single membership
--2 free tickets to the Middleway Ghost Tour or Historic Tour to use by 10/08/2025
-One Apparel Items of choice
-Annual Middleway pottery piece
-Signed copy of The Appalachian Legend of the Wizard Clip: America's First Poltergeist by Michael Kishbucher
-Logo placement on event promotional materials and website
-Recognition in event program and social media posts
-Verbal acknowledgment during events
-Opportunity to provide promotional materials at event.
-Yard sign stating your business is a “Middleway Day Sponsor” on Middleway Day if you are also a vendor
-Logo and Link to business on website
-10x10 Booth space
-Family Membership instead of Single membership
--2 free tickets to the Middleway Ghost Tour or Historic Tour to use by 10/08/2025
-One Apparel Items of choice
-Annual Middleway pottery piece
-Signed copy of The Appalachian Legend of the Wizard Clip: America's First Poltergeist by Michael Kishbucher
-Logo placement on event promotional materials and website
-Recognition in event program and social media posts
-Verbal acknowledgment during events
-Opportunity to provide promotional materials at event.
-Yard sign stating your business is a “Middleway Day Sponsor” on Middleway Day if you are also a vendor
-Logo and Link to business on website
Pioneer Sponsorship
$2,000
-10x10 Booth space
-Family Membership instead of Single membership
-Private Middleway Ghost Tour or Historic Tour to use by 10/08/2026(Up to 10 people)
-Two Apparel Items of choice
-Annual Middleway pottery piece
-Signed copy of The Appalachian Legend of the Wizard Clip: America's First Poltergeist by Michael Kishbucher
-Logo placement on event promotional materials and website
-Recognition in event program and social media posts
-Verbal acknowledgment during events
-Opportunity to provide promotional materials at event.
-Yard sign stating your business is a “Middleway Day Sponsor” on Middleway Day if you are also a vendor
-Logo and Link to business on website
-10x10 Booth space
-Family Membership instead of Single membership
-Private Middleway Ghost Tour or Historic Tour to use by 10/08/2026(Up to 10 people)
-Two Apparel Items of choice
-Annual Middleway pottery piece
-Signed copy of The Appalachian Legend of the Wizard Clip: America's First Poltergeist by Michael Kishbucher
-Logo placement on event promotional materials and website
-Recognition in event program and social media posts
-Verbal acknowledgment during events
-Opportunity to provide promotional materials at event.
-Yard sign stating your business is a “Middleway Day Sponsor” on Middleway Day if you are also a vendor
-Logo and Link to business on website