Sponsor Middleway Day 2025

Little Clipper Sponsor
$150
-Logo placement on event promotional materials and website -Recognition in event program and social media posts -Verbal acknowledgment during event -Yard sign stating your business is a “Middleway Day Sponsor” on Middleway Day if you are also a vendor
Crescent Moon Sponsor
$300
- Signed copy of The Appalachian Legend of the Wizard Clip: America's First Poltergeist by Michael Kishbucher -Logo placement on event promotional materials and website -Recognition in event program and social media posts -Verbal acknowledgment during events -Opportunity to provide promotional materials at event. -Yard sign stating your business is a “Middleway Day Sponsor” on Middleway Day if you are also a vendor -Logo and Link to business on website
Middleway Blues Sponsor
$500
-10x10 Booth space at Middleway Day -Signed copy of The Appalachian Legend of the Wizard Clip: America's First Poltergeist by Michael Kishbucher -2 free tickets to the Middleway Ghost Tour or Historic Tour to use by 10/08/2026 -Single Annual Membership -Recognition in event program and social media posts -Verbal acknowledgment during event -Opportunity to provide promotional materials at event for conservancy table -Yard sign stating your business is a “Middleway Day Sponsor” on Middleway Day if you are also a vendor -Logo and Link to business on website
Village Patron Sponsor
$1,250
-10x10 Booth space -Family Membership instead of Single membership --2 free tickets to the Middleway Ghost Tour or Historic Tour to use by 10/08/2025 -One Apparel Items of choice -Annual Middleway pottery piece -Signed copy of The Appalachian Legend of the Wizard Clip: America's First Poltergeist by Michael Kishbucher -Logo placement on event promotional materials and website -Recognition in event program and social media posts -Verbal acknowledgment during events -Opportunity to provide promotional materials at event. -Yard sign stating your business is a “Middleway Day Sponsor” on Middleway Day if you are also a vendor -Logo and Link to business on website
Pioneer Sponsorship
$2,000
-10x10 Booth space -Family Membership instead of Single membership -Private Middleway Ghost Tour or Historic Tour to use by 10/08/2026(Up to 10 people) -Two Apparel Items of choice -Annual Middleway pottery piece -Signed copy of The Appalachian Legend of the Wizard Clip: America's First Poltergeist by Michael Kishbucher -Logo placement on event promotional materials and website -Recognition in event program and social media posts -Verbal acknowledgment during events -Opportunity to provide promotional materials at event. -Yard sign stating your business is a “Middleway Day Sponsor” on Middleway Day if you are also a vendor -Logo and Link to business on website
