The 11th annual Vision Zero Cities will convene global leaders dedicated to achieving Vision Zero. This gathering unites city officials, planners, engineers, advocates, scholars, and industry leaders to share insights, explore innovative strategies, and discover cutting-edge solutions for challenges facing our cities. Over three days, participants will engage in keynotes, in-depth breakouts, immersive field tours, and personalized networking, all geared towards advancing safer and fairer streets and public spaces.



Schedule Overview





Wednesday, October 16

Virtual Sessions

11am - 3pm EST



Thursday, October 17

Keynotes + Breakout Sessions

New York University



Friday, October 18

Networking Breakfast - Center for Architecture

Field Tours - Various Locations

Happy Hour