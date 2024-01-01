The 11th annual Vision Zero Cities will convene global leaders dedicated to achieving Vision Zero. This gathering unites city officials, planners, engineers, advocates, scholars, and industry leaders to share insights, explore innovative strategies, and discover cutting-edge solutions for challenges facing our cities. Over three days, participants will engage in keynotes, in-depth breakouts, immersive field tours, and personalized networking, all geared towards advancing safer and fairer streets and public spaces.
Schedule Overview
Wednesday, October 16
Virtual Sessions
11am - 3pm EST
Thursday, October 17
Keynotes + Breakout Sessions
New York University
Friday, October 18
Networking Breakfast - Center for Architecture
Field Tours - Various Locations
Happy Hour