Momentum Film Celebration

General admission is absolutely free! This event is open to the public and we want EVERYONE to come. If you'd like to become a Momentum Mentors sponsor, please select one of the options below.
General admission is absolutely free! This event is open to the public and we want EVERYONE to come. If you'd like to become a Momentum Mentors sponsor, please select one of the options below.
Amateur Sponsor
$100
Sponsors one student for Momentum Mentors next year! Your name/organization will be listed as an event sponsor, and you will be recognized on social media.
Your donation is fully tax deductible!
Sponsors one student for Momentum Mentors next year! Your name/organization will be listed as an event sponsor, and you will be recognized on social media.
Your donation is fully tax deductible!
Contender Sponsor
$300
Sponsors 3 students for Momentum Mentors next year! You will receive shout-outs on social media and your name/organization and logo will be included on event slides.
Your donation is tax deductible.
Sponsors 3 students for Momentum Mentors next year! You will receive shout-outs on social media and your name/organization and logo will be included on event slides.
Your donation is tax deductible.
Champion Sponsor
$500
Sponsors 5 students for Momentum Mentors next year! You will receive shout-outs on social media and your name/organization and logo will be included on event slides. Optional: We can also do a "plug" for your business at the start of the evening's events.
Your donation is fully tax deductible!
Sponsors 5 students for Momentum Mentors next year! You will receive shout-outs on social media and your name/organization and logo will be included on event slides. Optional: We can also do a "plug" for your business at the start of the evening's events.
Your donation is fully tax deductible!