Momentum Film Celebration

Sponsors 5 students for Momentum Mentors next year! You will receive shout-outs on social media and your name/organization and logo will be included on event slides. Optional: We can also do a "plug" for your business at the start of the evening's events. Your donation is fully tax deductible!

Sponsors 5 students for Momentum Mentors next year! You will receive shout-outs on social media and your name/organization and logo will be included on event slides. Optional: We can also do a "plug" for your business at the start of the evening's events. Your donation is fully tax deductible!

seeMoreDetailsMobile