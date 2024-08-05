Fightstrong's 4th Golf Outing & the Victory Foundation Inaugural Gala
Foursome w/ Gala
$1,900
The ultimate Fightstrong experience for your group of four! This package offers an unforgettable evening at the gala, including a gourmet dinner, open bar, a special gift, and chances to win incredible raffle prizes or bid on exclusive live auction items. The next day, start with breakfast and a warm-up at the driving range before enjoying a round of golf at Forsgate Country Club, one of New Jersey’s top 25 courses. On-course games add an extra layer of excitement with prizes to be won. After the outing, relax and celebrate with a buffet-style lunch and beverages. Each golfer will receive a premium player pack and an additional gift, making this package a perfect blend of elegance and action.
Individual Golf Participation w/ Gala
$500
Perfect for individual participants, this package offers access to the gala, where you’ll enjoy a delightful dinner, open bar, and a special gift. The evening also includes opportunities to win raffle prizes and participate in a live auction featuring unique items and experiences. On the day of the golf outing, begin with breakfast and take advantage of the driving range before playing a round of golf on Forsgate’s elite course. Engage in on-course games with prizes to be won, and conclude the day with a relaxing buffet lunch and beverages. You’ll also receive a premium player pack and another gift to commemorate the event.
Tier One - Foursome w/o Gala
$975
Designed for golf enthusiasts, this package focuses entirely on the day of the outing. Your group of four will begin with a hearty breakfast and warm up at the driving range before teeing off at Forsgate’s renowned course. Throughout the day, participate in fun on-course games and compete for prizes. After the round, enjoy a casual buffet lunch with beverages. Each golfer will receive a premium player pack to make the day even more memorable.
Tier One - Individual Golf Participation w/o Gala
$250
This package is perfect for individual golfers looking to enjoy a day on the course. Start your morning with breakfast and a practice session at the driving range, followed by a round of golf at Forsgate’s top-tier course. On-course games add a competitive and fun element, with prizes available for participants. Wrap up the day with a buffet-style lunch and beverages, and take home a premium player pack as a token of the event.
Gala Table for 10
$1,850
Reserve a table for your group of 10 and enjoy a memorable evening at the Fightstrong Gala. The night features a gourmet dinner and open bar, complemented by a special gift for each guest. Throughout the event, you’ll have the chance to win exciting raffle prizes and bid on unique items during the live auction, making this a night to remember.
Adult Ticket to Gala
$250
Celebrate with us at the gala, where you’ll enjoy a delicious dinner and an open bar in an elegant setting. Each attendee will receive a special gift as a keepsake. The evening also includes opportunities to win raffle prizes and participate in a thrilling live auction featuring exclusive items and experiences.
Ball Drop - One Ticket
$25
Take a chance at winning big with our Ball Drop Raffle! Each ticket purchased enters you into an exciting contest where hundreds of golf balls will be dropped from above, and the ball closest to the target wins! Winner takes home percentage of pot.
Ball Drop - 5 Tickets
$100
Increase your chances of winning big with 5 entries for just $100! Each ticket puts you in the running for our exciting Ball Drop Raffle, where hundreds of golf balls will be dropped from above. The ball closest to the target takes home the grand prize! Winner takes home percentage of pot.
