Fightstrong's 4th Golf Outing & the Victory Foundation Inaugural Gala

The ultimate Fightstrong experience for your group of four! This package offers an unforgettable evening at the gala, including a gourmet dinner, open bar, a special gift, and chances to win incredible raffle prizes or bid on exclusive live auction items. The next day, start with breakfast and a warm-up at the driving range before enjoying a round of golf at Forsgate Country Club, one of New Jersey’s top 25 courses. On-course games add an extra layer of excitement with prizes to be won. After the outing, relax and celebrate with a buffet-style lunch and beverages. Each golfer will receive a premium player pack and an additional gift, making this package a perfect blend of elegance and action.

The ultimate Fightstrong experience for your group of four! This package offers an unforgettable evening at the gala, including a gourmet dinner, open bar, a special gift, and chances to win incredible raffle prizes or bid on exclusive live auction items. The next day, start with breakfast and a warm-up at the driving range before enjoying a round of golf at Forsgate Country Club, one of New Jersey’s top 25 courses. On-course games add an extra layer of excitement with prizes to be won. After the outing, relax and celebrate with a buffet-style lunch and beverages. Each golfer will receive a premium player pack and an additional gift, making this package a perfect blend of elegance and action.

seeMoreDetailsMobile