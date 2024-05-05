Build a Snow Flake Campaign

When you donate $20 to our Snowflake Remodel Campaign, you will receive two entries to win a pair of tickets to Rochester City Ballet's 25th anniversary "Nutcracker" with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. Shows run from November 27th through December 1st.
Signed photo by the dancers of RCB
$50
When you donate $50 to our Snowflake Remodel Campaign, you will receive a photo of the snow scene from 2023 signed by all the dancers of RCB.
Tour of the new RCB wardrobe room
$100
When you donate $100 to our Snowflake Remodel Campaign, you will receive tour of the wardrobe room.
VIP seat to our In-Studio
$200
When you donate $200 to our Snowflake Remodel Campaign, you will receive a VIP seat to our In-Studio where we will present the costumes for the first time.
Signed Print of Cordell Cordaro's Design
$300
When you donate $300 to our Snowflake Remodel Campaign, you will receive a 8x10 signed print of Cordell Cordaro's sketch of the design for new snowflake tutus.
Your name sewn into a new snowflake tutu
$500
When you donate $500 to our Snowflake Remodel Campaign, you will receive your name sewn into one of the new snowflake costumes. Dancers for generations to come will step into their costume and feel the love knowing that you helped make this dream possible.
Backstage Photo
$1,000
When you donate $1,000 to our Snowflake Remodel Campaign, you will receive a photo backstage at intermission with the dancers in the new snow costumes.
