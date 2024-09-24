Supriya Sharma's COLONTOWN Quest

Help me (your favorite colorectal cancer patient or caregiver!) complete my quest to fundraise for my community. Scroll to read the descriptions and learn more about colorectal cancer and the programs provided.
There’s only one of each imaginary item available — but you can add a donation at the bottom of the page if your favorite has already been taken.
Completing my quest means getting a donation for each one of the "items" listed - and also means $550 raised to support CRC patients and caregivers!
Learn more at colontown.org
Liver Elixer
$4
Did you know that COLONTOWN has four different neighborhoods dedicated just to liver metastasis and specific treatments. Your donation supports our work!
Pearls of Wisdom
$4
Donate $4 and learn these 4 things Stage IV survivors want you to know:
1) Living with uncertainty is normal.
2) We may not always "look" like we have cancer.
3) Treatment is a marathon, not a sprint.
4) The support of our family and friends is everything.
Compass
$7
Did you know that COLONTOWN is managed and led by a CABINET of seven members, all of whom have real life experience with CRC? Donate $7 to represent our cabinet members who keep COLONTOWN running in the right direction for our members.
Rucksack
$8
Resource Fairs provide COLONTOWN members the opportunity to gather options about services offered by complimentary organizations! Your donation helps fund this program to strengthen our member's CRC game and make navigating life with this disease easier.
Potion of Community
$9
COLONTOWN is made up of 9 communities, each full of neighborhoods which cover a different aspect of life with CRC. Your donation helps patients and caregivers connect with and learn from each other!
Shield of Support
$10
Our website is the digital hub where thousands of CRC patients and caregivers begin their quest to seek connection and information. Donate $10 to help us connect with the world!
Talisman of Kinship
$11
There are 11 neighborhoods in our CAREPARTNER COVE community, private spaces where caregivers can unite on different specific facets of caregiving for a CRC patient. Donate to support family members impacted by CRC.
Aegis of Youth
$12
12% of people diagnosed with CRC are under age 50, and the number is growing. Your donation helps fund free education and support for members of any age.
Beacon of Light
$13
COLONTOWN supports parents! 1300 members are raising children under the age of 18. Donate $13 to represent those 1300 members.
Treasure Chest
$14
Clinical trials are an essential tool in a patient's toolchest. Your donation supports our educational programs both inside the private community, and for the public so all patients and caregivers can make empowered and informed decisions about their care.
Rope Bridge of Knowledge
$15
Your donation helps build bridges between patients, caregivers, and the vital information they need. Like a bridge spanning a deep chasm, you help connect people to the resources that make a difference.
Ring of Clarity
$16
Help us bring clarity to the confusing world of CRC by supporting our efforts to demystify complex medical information.
Trumpet of Communication
$17
We use Zoom to host our DocTalks, staff meetings and more. Your donation helps us communicate with each other, and with the world at large.
COLONTOWN Flag
$18
18 different countries were represented in a recent survey of our caregivers. Please donate $18 to help support our international peer to peer network.
Boots on the Ground
$19
Our Derriere Diplomats program aims to bring awareness of COLONTOWN's resources to the world at large. Help us spread the word so we can help more patients and families dealing with a CRC diagnosis
Amulet of Empowerment
$21
Our Empowered Patient Leaders (EPL) program develops leaders in our community by training COLONTOWN members in community management skills, CRC science basics, and best practices in sharing information and support.
Potion of Illumination
$23
COLONTOWN University offers all CRC patients & caregivers curated courses. Check out content for the newly diagnosed, biomarker education, skin toxicity and more. All our content is created by patients & caregivers, for patients & caregivers. Support our efforts with your donation!
COLONTOWN Map
$25
Did you know COLONTOWN is made up of over 100 neighborhoods? Each private group covers a unique area of CRC education and support where patients and caregivers can find their people.
Ticket to Discovery
$27
Your donation supports registration fees and other expenses related to bringing relevant and cutting-edge scientific updates from ASCO/ASCOGI and other medical conferences back to the COLONTOWN community.
Safari Hat
$30
Our Searching Safari online workshop helps colorectal cancer patients and caregivers learn vital skills about finding clinical trial treatment options. Help support this educational opportunity for our members!
Lucky Book
$33
CRC101 — A comprehensive guide you can find on COLONTOWN University — helps patients through the first weeks after diagnosis and beyond! Help the newly diagnosed get oriented with your donation.
Gate Keeper's Key
$36
In COLONTOWN we have a team of onboarding professionals and volunteers who greet each new member, learn about their cancer story, and connect them with appropriate neighborhoods and members. It's part of our "special sauce" and your donation helps to keep this important work viable.
Seeker's Seal
$40
Only 40% of CRC patients receive recommended biomarker testing. Just as a seeker in a quest looks for knowledge or hidden truths, your $40 donation helps patients and caregivers uncover vital information through our biomarker testing education.
Bag of Ice
$43
Donate $43 to represent the 4.3k members of our LIVE WIRE neighborhood — which helps people learn about 'icing' to prevent cold sensitivity from chemotherapy!
Scroll of Protection
$45
45 is the new 50 - did you know that the screening age for people with no symptoms or risk factors is now 45? Donate $45 today and spread the word about screening
Golden Token
$50
When you donate $50, the fundraiser you're supporting collects a Golden Token — which gives them an entry into a random drawing to win any item of their choice from the COLONTOWN Gift Shop. Anyone can visit the shop (https://colontown-gift-shop.printify.me/products). Purchases help promote our community and support our work!
