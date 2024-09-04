Whiskey & Water Invitational

Tickets will include:
- (4) Golfers
- Food & Beverages at the Course
Hole Sponsor
$500
- Includes Signage on Course and Social Media Promotion
Heaven's Door Sponsorship
$12,500
- (3) Teams in Tournament
- Includes Sponsorship of Veteran or First Responder Team
- Sponsor Goody Bag & Including Signed John Daly Items
- Includes Title Sponsorship Location on Social Media & Banners
- Opportunity to Set Up on a Hole
Whiskey & Water Sponsorship
$8,000
- (2) Teams in Tournament
- Includes Sponsorship of Veteran or First Responder Team
- Premier Location on Sponsorship Banners & Social Media
- Sponsor Goody Bag & Including Signed John Daly Items
- Opportunity to Set Up on a Hole
Hit It Hard Sponsorship
$4,000
- (1) Team in Tournament
- Includes Sponsorship of Veteran or First Responder Team
- Premium Location on Sponsorship Banners & Social Media
- Opportunity to set up on a hole
