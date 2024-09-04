Whiskey & Water Invitational

525 N Betty Ln

Clearwater, FL 33755, USA

(4) Golfers
$2,000
groupTicketCaption
Tickets will include: - (4) Golfers - Food & Beverages at the Course
Hole Sponsor
$500
- Includes Signage on Course and Social Media Promotion
Heaven's Door Sponsorship
$12,500
- (3) Teams in Tournament - Includes Sponsorship of Veteran or First Responder Team - Sponsor Goody Bag & Including Signed John Daly Items - Includes Title Sponsorship Location on Social Media & Banners - Opportunity to Set Up on a Hole
Whiskey & Water Sponsorship
$8,000
- (2) Teams in Tournament - Includes Sponsorship of Veteran or First Responder Team - Premier Location on Sponsorship Banners & Social Media - Sponsor Goody Bag & Including Signed John Daly Items - Opportunity to Set Up on a Hole
Hit It Hard Sponsorship
$4,000
- (1) Team in Tournament - Includes Sponsorship of Veteran or First Responder Team - Premium Location on Sponsorship Banners & Social Media - Opportunity to set up on a hole
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing