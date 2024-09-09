Palm Springs Sparkle

A VIP reserved seat at a table for 8 at the Sparkle Gala. Each attendee gets premium seating and a special commemorative thank you gift.
Sparkle Gala Sponsorship - VIP Reserved Table
$500
A VIP reserved table for 8 at the Sparkle Gala. Each attendee gets premium seating and a special commemorative thank you gift. You or your organization are recognized as an event sponsor at the event and on our website.
