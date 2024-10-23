2025 Patch Camping Trip

Tent Camping - Shared Site Package
$50
This is a non-refundable deposit that will go toward the total cost of camping. The Tent Camping Shared Site Package Includes - 2 Nights Camping on a shared campsite - 1 Adult, 1 Student - Parking - 1 Student Shirt - Saturday Entertainment: Crafts, Dinner, Smores Estimated total cost: $275, Remainder Due by March 1st.
Tent Camping - Individual Site Package
$50
This is a non-refundable deposit that will go toward the total cost of camping. The Tent Camping Individual Package Includes - 2 Nights Camping at your own camping site - 1 Adult, 1 Student - Parking - 1 Student Shirt - Saturday Entertainment: Crafts, Dinner, Smores Estimated total cost: $350, Remainder Due by March 1st.
RV Camping
$50
This is a non-refundable deposit that will go toward the total cost of camping. The RV Package Includes - 2 Nights RV Site with Hookups - 1 Adult, 1 Student - 1 Student Shirt - Saturday Entertainment: Scavenger Hunt, Crafts, Dinner, Smores Estimated total cost: $400, Remainder Due by March 1st.
Day Camper
$50
This is a non-refundable deposit that will go toward the total cost of camping. The Daycamper Package Includes - 1 Adult, 1 Student - Parking - 1 Student Shirt - Saturday Entertainment: Scavenger Hunt, Crafts, Dinner, Smores Estimated total cost: $100, Remainder Due by March 1st.

