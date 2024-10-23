2025 Patch Camping Trip

This is a non-refundable deposit that will go toward the total cost of camping. The Tent Camping Individual Package Includes - 2 Nights Camping at your own camping site - 1 Adult, 1 Student - Parking - 1 Student Shirt - Saturday Entertainment: Crafts, Dinner, Smores Estimated total cost: $350, Remainder Due by March 1st.

This is a non-refundable deposit that will go toward the total cost of camping. The Tent Camping Individual Package Includes - 2 Nights Camping at your own camping site - 1 Adult, 1 Student - Parking - 1 Student Shirt - Saturday Entertainment: Crafts, Dinner, Smores Estimated total cost: $350, Remainder Due by March 1st.

seeMoreDetailsMobile