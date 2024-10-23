2025 Patch Camping Trip

This is a non-refundable deposit that will go toward the total cost of camping.
The Tent Camping Shared Site Package Includes
- 2 Nights Camping on a shared campsite
- 1 Adult, 1 Student
- Parking
- 1 Student Shirt
- Saturday Entertainment: Crafts, Dinner, Smores
Estimated total cost: $275, Remainder Due by March 1st.
Tent Camping - Individual Site Package
$50
This is a non-refundable deposit that will go toward the total cost of camping.
The Tent Camping Individual Package Includes
- 2 Nights Camping at your own camping site
- 1 Adult, 1 Student
- Parking
- 1 Student Shirt
- Saturday Entertainment: Crafts, Dinner, Smores
Estimated total cost: $350, Remainder Due by March 1st.
RV Camping
$50
This is a non-refundable deposit that will go toward the total cost of camping.
The RV Package Includes
- 2 Nights RV Site with Hookups
- 1 Adult, 1 Student
- 1 Student Shirt
- Saturday Entertainment: Scavenger Hunt, Crafts, Dinner, Smores
Estimated total cost: $400, Remainder Due by March 1st.
Day Camper
$50
This is a non-refundable deposit that will go toward the total cost of camping.
The Daycamper Package Includes
- 1 Adult, 1 Student
- Parking
- 1 Student Shirt
- Saturday Entertainment: Scavenger Hunt, Crafts, Dinner, Smores
Estimated total cost: $100, Remainder Due by March 1st.
