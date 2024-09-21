eventClosed

Shari's Shepherd Celebration 50/50 Raffle 2024

1 ticket
$5
This enters you 1 time into the raffle.
5 tickets
$20
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
This enters you 5 times into the raffle.
30 tickets
$100
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
This enters you 30 times into the raffle.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing