Finer Womanhood Month: Finer Defense

The ladies of Kappa Omega Zeta Chapter are Celebrating Finer Womanhood Month with a Women's Safety Event on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 23 E. Airy St., Norristown, PA from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm. This 90-minute self-defense class will provide you with mental and physical strategies to take action if needed. The class is open to anyone 12 years old and older. There is a $10 fee to take the class. Please wear comfortable clothing, athletic shoes, or sneakers, and a water bottle. "Empower yourself to take action if needed!" Chief Instructor: Master Lawrence Whitaker, Urban Defense Martial Arts and Fitness.