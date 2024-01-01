HOLIDAY PAINT & SIP

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5th 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

(Adults 21+ ) Any skill level is encouraged to participate in this fun holiday-themed class, even those who have never painted before.





Join our festive Holiday Paint & Sip class! Unleash your creativity as you paint a Starry Night inspired Winter Wonderland guided by a talented artist.





Bring your favorite festive beverage to sip on, and we’ll provide everything else. No experience needed – just bring your holiday “spirit” and get ready for a jolly creative night!





Helpful details :

- Wear something you don’t mind getting paint on.

- Painting will be on a 16x20 canvas that you get to take home with you.

- Instructions will be step by step, and you will have full creative freedom to follow exactly, or make it your own masterpiece!



