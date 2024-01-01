FACES d.b.a. Bud's Creative Arts Center
HOLIDAY PAINT & SIP

5325 Old Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN 37343, USA

HOLIDAY PAINT & SIP 
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5th 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM 
(Adults 21+ ) Any skill level is encouraged to participate in this fun holiday-themed class, even those who have never painted before. 

Join our festive Holiday Paint & Sip class! Unleash your creativity as you paint a Starry Night inspired Winter Wonderland guided by a talented artist. 

Bring your favorite festive beverage to sip on, and we’ll provide everything else. No experience needed – just bring your holiday “spirit” and get ready for a jolly creative night! 

Helpful details:
- Wear something you don’t mind getting paint on. 
- Painting will be on a 16x20 canvas that you get to take home with you. 
- Instructions will be step by step, and you will have full creative freedom to follow exactly, or make it your own masterpiece! 

The best part: This class is a fundraiser for FACES . Your participation in this class is directly supporting children and adults with facial deformations. We thank you kindly for your contribution.
