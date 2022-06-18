WBS Charity Foundation's 2nd Annual Charity Golf Event

Please join us at the spectacular Kearney Hill Golf Links for The 'Golf for Charity' Event benefiting the Veteran Golfers Association who's Mission is "dedicated to enriching the lives of Veterans and their family members through the camaraderie and sportsmanship of golf" (https://www.vgagolf.org) and USA Cares, Inc. who's Mission is "to provide post 9/11 Military Veterans, Service Members, and their Families with financial assistance and post service skills to create a foundation for long-term stability" (https://www.usacares.org).

The 'Golf for Charity' Event, presented by The WBS Charity Foundation and benefiting a national and local charity of Kentucky will take place on June 18th at the spectacular Kearny Hill Golf Links, which has proudly served as the venue for national events that included the Senior PGA Tour, the Celebrity Players Tour, the PGA Junior Tour Series and both the Men’s and Women’s Amateur Public Links Championships. The event will offer amateur golfers the opportunity to play on one of the top 10 golf courses in Kentucky ranked by the Golf Magazine Digest and will serve as the perfect forum for entertaining The WBS Charity Foundation and their supporters.