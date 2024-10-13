Brain Games benefitting Moyamoya Research at Boston Children's Hospital
Brain Games 2024 Silent Auction
Omakase Dinner for 6 people @ Fuji with Wine Pairings (a)
$800
In an exclusively closed section of the restaurant is the private chef's kitchen envisioned by Chef Jimmy Liang & Chef Ming Cao. During Omakase guests are served individual courses of the chef's choice in an open kitchen where the entire culinary orchestration takes place before their eyes. The courses are "off the menu" and range from sashimi to wok-tossed dishes. Guests also enjoy beverage pairings to compliment select courses.
Value $1500
Omakase Dinner for 6 people @ Fuji with Wine Pairings (b)
$800
In an exclusively closed section of the restaurant is the private chef's kitchen envisioned by Chef Jimmy Liang & Chef Ming Cao. During Omakase guests are served individual courses of the chef's choice in an open kitchen where the entire culinary orchestration takes place before their eyes. The courses are "off the menu" and range from sashimi to wok-tossed dishes. Guests also enjoy beverage pairings to compliment select courses.
Value $1500
NY Knicks vs Lakers @Madison Square Garden
$800
4 Tix for NY Knicks vs. LA LAKERS @Madison Square Garden.
Watch Lebron play at the Garden!
Feb 1st
Ticket Value for all 4 is $2,800
