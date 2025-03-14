West Elmwood Housing Development Corp

Hosted by

West Elmwood Housing Development Corp

About this event

WEHDC's 55th Anniversary Celebration!

150 Gray St

Warwick, RI 02889, USA

General Admission
$75

Grants entry to the event

Impact Builder
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes: 10 tickets, full-page ad in event program, recognition from podium during speaking event, and recognition as a Sankofa Cookbook sponsor.Logo recognition: promotional and printed collateral, sponsorship slideshow and program.Social media and website promotion leading up to the event.

Community Builder
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes: 8 tickets and half-page ad in event program. Logo recognition: promotional and printed collateral, sponsorship slideshow, Sakofa Eats collateral and program.Social media and website promotion leading up to the event.

Bridge Builder
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes: 6 tickets and half-page ad in event program. Logo recognition: promotional and printed collateral, sponsorship slideshow, and program.Social media and website promotion leading up to the event.

Capacity Builder
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes: 4 tickets and quarter-page ad in event program. Logo recognition: Promotional and printed collateral, sponsorship slideshow, and programSocial media and website promotion leading up to the event.

Home Builder
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes: 2 tickets to the Anniversary Event. Logo recognition: Promotional and printed collateral, sponsorship slideshow, and program. Social media and website promotion leading up to the event.

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