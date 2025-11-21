Protestant Episcopal Church Diocese Of The Central Gulf Coast Inc

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Protestant Episcopal Church Diocese Of The Central Gulf Coast Inc

About this event

55th Annual Diocesan Convention - VOTING CLERGY LAY, YOUTH, AND ALTERNATE DELEGATE REGISTRATION

12 Via De Luna Dr

Pensacola Beach, FL 32561, USA

Clergy Delegate
$145

This ticket is for canonical, parochial clergy in the Episcopal Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast

Lay Delegate
$145

This ticket is for elected lay delegates.

Alternate Delegate - ATTENDING
$50

This ticket is for elected alternate delegates ATTENDING the convention.

Alternate Delegate - NOT ATTENDING
Free

This ticket is for elected alternate delegates NOT ATTENDING the convention unless needed to serve in the place of a lay delegate.

Youth Delegate
Free

This ticket is for the youth delegate elected to serve the church's convocation.

Youth Alternate Delegate
Free

This ticket is for the youth alternate delegate elected to serve the church's convocation.

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