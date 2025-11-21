55th Annual Diocesan Convention - VOTING CLERGY LAY, YOUTH, AND ALTERNATE DELEGATE REGISTRATION

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About this event
This ticket is for canonical, parochial clergy in the Episcopal Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast
This ticket is for elected lay delegates.
This ticket is for elected alternate delegates ATTENDING the convention.
This ticket is for elected alternate delegates NOT ATTENDING the convention unless needed to serve in the place of a lay delegate.
This ticket is for the youth delegate elected to serve the church's convocation.
This ticket is for the youth alternate delegate elected to serve the church's convocation.
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