55th Farwest Regional Conference Member Sponsorships

For the soror who wants her mark seen in the creative flow.
Skip the lines and walk the velvet rope. This elevated tier is designed for the Soror who values access, comfort, and the spotlight. From exclusive receptions to prime seating, enjoy the conference with the star treatment you deserve.
Your Red Carpet Privileges:
- The A-List Invite: Regional Director’s Reception Receive a coveted invitation to the Regional Director’s Welcome Reception. Mingle with leadership and special guests before the cameras start rolling.
- Prime Location: Reserved Luncheon Seating Your seat is waiting. Enjoy guaranteed Reserved Seating at the Sisterhood Luncheon, ensuring you have the best view in the house without the rush.
- Screen Credits: Associate Producer See your name listed as an Associate Producer on the Convention Center Conference Digital Wall, showcasing your elevated support to every attendee.
- The Producer’s Guild: Forever in Print Your legacy will be recorded in the "Farwest Producer’s Guild" section of the Souvenir Journal. Plus, you will receive a complimentary physical copy of the 55th Farwest Regional Conference Hardback Souvenir Journal to take home.
- The "It’s a Wrap" Centennial Travel Blanket Upgrade your journey to Salt Lake City with this premium, foldable travel throw. Whether you are on the plane or in a cool session room, wrap yourself in the warmth of the sisterhood.
- Official Sponsor Ribbon Wear your support proudly. You will receive a distinct "Centennial Supporter" Ribbon for your name badge, identifying you as a key investor in this year’s production.
**There are no refunds available for this sponsorship
For the soror who wants her mark seen in the creative flow.
Skip the lines and walk the velvet rope. This elevated tier is designed for the Soror who values access, comfort, and the spotlight. From exclusive receptions to prime seating, enjoy the conference with the star treatment you deserve.
Your Red Carpet Privileges:
- The A-List Invite: Regional Director’s Reception Receive a coveted invitation to the Regional Director’s Welcome Reception. Mingle with leadership and special guests before the cameras start rolling.
- Prime Location: Reserved Luncheon Seating Your seat is waiting. Enjoy guaranteed Reserved Seating at the Sisterhood Luncheon, ensuring you have the best view in the house without the rush.
- Screen Credits: Associate Producer See your name listed as an Associate Producer on the Convention Center Conference Digital Wall, showcasing your elevated support to every attendee.
- The Producer’s Guild: Forever in Print Your legacy will be recorded in the "Farwest Producer’s Guild" section of the Souvenir Journal. Plus, you will receive a complimentary physical copy of the 55th Farwest Regional Conference Hardback Souvenir Journal to take home.
- The "It’s a Wrap" Centennial Travel Blanket Upgrade your journey to Salt Lake City with this premium, foldable travel throw. Whether you are on the plane or in a cool session room, wrap yourself in the warmth of the sisterhood.
- Official Sponsor Ribbon Wear your support proudly. You will receive a distinct "Centennial Supporter" Ribbon for your name badge, identifying you as a key investor in this year’s production.
**There are no refunds available for this sponsorship