Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

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Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

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55th Farwest Regional Conference Member Sponsorships

The Centennial Icon Package item
The Centennial Icon Package
$1,000

For the soror who wants her influence felt across the weekend.


You are the Executive Producer of this historic moment. This premier tier is reserved for the Soror who requires the highest level of access, visibility, and comfort. From the opening credits to the final curtain call, experience the Centennial as a true VIP.


Your Icon Privileges:

  • The Executive Invite: Regional Director’s Reception Step into the inner circle. Receive a coveted invitation to the Regional Director’s Welcome Reception to toast the weekend with regional leadership and special guests.
  • Double Feature: Premier Reserved Seating Your seat is always waiting. Enjoy guaranteed Reserved Seating at the Sisterhood Luncheon, Social Action AND the Closing Banquet. No stress, just the best views in the house.
  • The Executive Producer Credits See your name in lights on the grandest scale. You will receive top-tier billing as an Executive Producer on the Convention Center Digital Wall for all attendees to see.
  • The Producer’s Guild: Forever in Print Your legacy will be recorded in the "Farwest Producer’s Guild" section of the Souvenir Journal. Plus, you will receive a complimentary physical copy of the 55th Farwest Regional Conference Hardback Souvenir Journal to take home.
  • One (1) complimentary F.I.R.S.T. and Legacy game board. Receive this exclusive, commemorative gift reserved strictly for the Icon tier.
  • Official Sponsor Ribbon Wear your support proudly. You will receive a distinct "Centennial Supporter" Ribbon for your name badge, identifying you as a key investor in this year’s production.
  • The "It’s a Wrap" Centennial Travel Blanket Upgrade your journey to Salt Lake City with this premium, foldable travel throw. Whether you are on the plane or in a cool session room, wrap yourself in the warmth of the sisterhood.

**There are no refunds available for this sponsorship

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The Red Carpet Access Package item
The Red Carpet Access Package
$500

For the soror who wants her mark seen in the creative flow.


Skip the lines and walk the velvet rope. This elevated tier is designed for the Soror who values access, comfort, and the spotlight. From exclusive receptions to prime seating, enjoy the conference with the star treatment you deserve.


Your Red Carpet Privileges:

  • The A-List Invite: Regional Director’s Reception Receive a coveted invitation to the Regional Director’s Welcome Reception. Mingle with leadership and special guests before the cameras start rolling.
  • Prime Location: Reserved Luncheon Seating Your seat is waiting. Enjoy guaranteed Reserved Seating at the Sisterhood Luncheon, ensuring you have the best view in the house without the rush.
  • Screen Credits: Associate Producer See your name listed as an Associate Producer on the Convention Center Conference Digital Wall, showcasing your elevated support to every attendee.
  • The Producer’s Guild: Forever in Print Your legacy will be recorded in the "Farwest Producer’s Guild" section of the Souvenir Journal. Plus, you will receive a complimentary physical copy of the 55th Farwest Regional Conference Hardback Souvenir Journal to take home.
  • The "It’s a Wrap" Centennial Travel Blanket Upgrade your journey to Salt Lake City with this premium, foldable travel throw. Whether you are on the plane or in a cool session room, wrap yourself in the warmth of the sisterhood.
  • Official Sponsor Ribbon Wear your support proudly. You will receive a distinct "Centennial Supporter" Ribbon for your name badge, identifying you as a key investor in this year’s production.

**There are no refunds available for this sponsorship

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Take 55: Centennial Circle item
Take 55: Centennial Circle
$100

Take 55: Centennial Circle

55 Scenes. 100 Years. One Legacy.

For a century, we have been scripting a story of service. Now, at our 55th Farwest Regional Conference, we invite you to join the inner circle that keeps the reel rolling. This package is for the Soror who wants to honor our history and our future.


Your Centennial Circle Benefits:

  • The "It’s a Wrap" Centennial Travel Blanket Upgrade your journey to Salt Lake City with this premium, foldable travel throw. Whether you are on the plane or in a cool session room, wrap yourself in the warmth of the sisterhood.
  • Official Sponsor Ribbon Wear your support proudly. You will receive a distinct "Centennial Circle" Ribbon for your name badge, identifying you as a key investor in this year’s production.
  • Cast & Crew Credits See your name in lights! You will receive official name recognition on the Convention Center Conference Digital Wall as a member of the Take 55 Centennial Circle

**There are no refunds available for this sponsorship

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Next Generation Producers – Collegiate Sponsorship item
Next Generation Producers – Collegiate Sponsorship
$250

Next Generation Producers: Collegiate Sponsorship

Collegiate chapters across the Farwest Region are invited to support the 55th Farwest Regional Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah through a special sponsorship opportunity designed exclusively for collegiate chapters.

Sponsorship Includes:

  • Chapter name listed in conference materials
  • Half-page advertisement in the official conference souvenir journal
  • One (1) copy hardback Souvenir Journal
  • Cast & Crew Credits See your name in lights! Your chapter will receive official name recognition on the Convention Center Conference Digital Wall as a Next Generation Producers: Collegiate Sponsorship
  • Collective recognition of participating collegiate chapters during the conference

**There are no refunds available for this sponsorship

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Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

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