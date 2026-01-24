55th Farwest Regional Conference Member Sponsorships

For the soror who wants her influence felt across the weekend.





You are the Executive Producer of this historic moment. This premier tier is reserved for the Soror who requires the highest level of access, visibility, and comfort. From the opening credits to the final curtain call, experience the Centennial as a true VIP.





Your Icon Privileges:

The Executive Invite: Regional Director’s Reception Step into the inner circle. Receive a coveted invitation to the Regional Director’s Welcome Reception to toast the weekend with regional leadership and special guests.

Double Feature: Premier Reserved Seating Your seat is always waiting. Enjoy guaranteed Reserved Seating at the Sisterhood Luncheon, Social Action AND the Closing Banquet . No stress, just the best views in the house.

The Executive Producer Credits See your name in lights on the grandest scale. You will receive top-tier billing as an Executive Producer on the Convention Center Digital Wall for all attendees to see.

The Producer’s Guild: Forever in Print Your legacy will be recorded in the "Farwest Producer’s Guild" section of the Souvenir Journal. Plus, you will receive a complimentary physical copy of the 55th Farwest Regional Conference Hardback Souvenir Journal to take home.

One (1) complimentary F.I.R.S.T. and Legacy game board. Receive this exclusive, commemorative gift reserved strictly for the Icon tier.

Official Sponsor Ribbon Wear your support proudly. You will receive a distinct "Centennial Supporter" Ribbon for your name badge, identifying you as a key investor in this year’s production.

The "It’s a Wrap" Centennial Travel Blanket Upgrade your journey to Salt Lake City with this premium, foldable travel throw. Whether you are on the plane or in a cool session room, wrap yourself in the warmth of the sisterhood.

**There are no refunds available for this sponsorship