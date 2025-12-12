Farwest Region Essentials Season Finale: 55th Farwest Regional Conference Store

Inspired by the classic games of our past, this interactive experience has been reimagined as F.I.R.S.T & Legacy — a custom tribute to the history, milestones, and legacy of the Farwest Region. Designed to spark friendly competition and meaningful reflection, the board highlights chapters, programs, and defining moments that have shaped a century of service. More than just a game, it is a creative celebration of sisterhood, strategy, and the enduring impact of Farwest excellence.