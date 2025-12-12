Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

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Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

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Farwest Region Essentials Season Finale: 55th Farwest Regional Conference Store

4D Feature Experience Full Page Ad item
4D Feature Experience Full Page Ad
$675

Best For : Chapter celebrations, leadership acknowledgements, and legacy features. Includes: One hardback Table-top style size journal.


4D Feature Experience (Full Page Ad) - 7.5in x 10in (2190px x 2790px)


Following payment, please submit your 'print ready' ad using the ad submission form: 

https://form.jotform.com/253462241071145.

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Wide Screen Cut item
Wide Screen Cut
$400

Perfect For: chapter greetings, photos, honors. A refined option with strong placement for midsized features.


Widescreen Cut (Half Page Ad) - 7.5in x 4.5in (2190px x 1350px)


Following payment, please submit your 'print ready' ad using the ad submission form: 

https://form.jotform.com/253462241071145.

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3D Rising (Collegiate Chapters only) item
3D Rising (Collegiate Chapters only)
$175

Great For: short congratulatory notes or individual spotlights. Concise, polished, and designed to stand out.


Collegiate 3D Rising (Half Page Ad) -  7.5in x 4.5in (2190px x 1350px)


Following payment, please submit your 'print ready' ad using the ad submission form: 

https://form.jotform.com/253462241071145.

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Purchase Your Souvenir Journal item
Purchase Your Souvenir Journal
$60

Director’s Copy (Individual Journal Purchase) — $60


A beautifully crafted hardback book.


A lasting keepsake for sorors, chapters, lines, and collectors of Farwest history.

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F.I.R.S.T. & Legacy Board Game item
F.I.R.S.T. & Legacy Board Game
$60

Inspired by the classic games of our past, this interactive experience has been reimagined as F.I.R.S.T & Legacy — a custom tribute to the history, milestones, and legacy of the Farwest Region. Designed to spark friendly competition and meaningful reflection, the board highlights chapters, programs, and defining moments that have shaped a century of service. More than just a game, it is a creative celebration of sisterhood, strategy, and the enduring impact of Farwest excellence.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!