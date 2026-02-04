55th Imperial Commandress Testimonial

About this event
Enter a night inspired by the elegance of Old Havana—glowing lights, sultry sounds, and nonstop energy. This ticket includes general admission to Haute Havana Nights, with access to the main event space, music, dancing, and immersive themed moments throughout the night.
Ticket includes cocktail hour 6:00pm - 7:00pm
Note: If you prefer not to contribute to Zeffy:
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Step into the rhythm of Haute Havana Nights with full event access, curated ambiance, and an unforgettable evening of music, style, and culture. Includes general entry to the event, access to all main areas, and the full Havana Nights atmosphere. For a more elevated evening, reserve a table and enjoy the experience with your guests in style.
Tickets include cocktail hour 6:00pm - 7:00pm
Note: If you prefer not to contribute to Zeffy:
-Select "other" in the dropdown
-Enter "0" or another amount
-Proceed with checkout
Share in the magic of the night by placing a personal ad in the Haute Havana Nights Digital Souvenir Journal. You will receive the submission link after your purchase.
Note: If you prefer not to contribute to Zeffy:
-Select "other" in the dropdown
-Enter "0" or another amount
-Proceed with checkout
Share in the magic of the night by being the star of the inside back cover in the Haute Havana Nights Digital Souvenir Journal. You will receive the submission link after your purchase.
Note: If you prefer not to contribute to Zeffy:
-Select "other" in the dropdown
-Enter "0" or another amount
-Proceed with checkout
Share in the magic of the night by being the star of the outside back cover in the Haute Havana Nights Digital Souvenir Journal. You will receive the submission link after your purchase.
Note: If you prefer not to contribute to Zeffy:
-Select "other" in the dropdown
-Enter "0" or another amount
-Proceed with checkout
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!