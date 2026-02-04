55th Imperial Commandress Testimonial

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55th Imperial Commandress Testimonial

About this event

55th Imperial Commandress Testimonial

JW Marriott

510 Water Street, Tampa, FL

The Havana Experience Ticket
$165

Enter a night inspired by the elegance of Old Havana—glowing lights, sultry sounds, and nonstop energy. This ticket includes general admission to Haute Havana Nights, with access to the main event space, music, dancing, and immersive themed moments throughout the night.


Ticket includes cocktail hour 6:00pm - 7:00pm


Note: If you prefer not to contribute to Zeffy:

-Select "other" in the dropdown

-Enter "0" or another amount

-Proceed with checkout

The Enhanced Experience - Table of 8
$1,320
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Step into the rhythm of Haute Havana Nights with full event access, curated ambiance, and an unforgettable evening of music, style, and culture. Includes general entry to the event, access to all main areas, and the full Havana Nights atmosphere. For a more elevated evening, reserve a table and enjoy the experience with your guests in style.


Tickets include cocktail hour 6:00pm - 7:00pm


Note: If you prefer not to contribute to Zeffy:

-Select "other" in the dropdown

-Enter "0" or another amount

-Proceed with checkout

Digital Souvenir Journal Ad - *Full Page*
$60

Share in the magic of the night by placing a personal ad in the Haute Havana Nights Digital Souvenir Journal. You will receive the submission link after your purchase.


Note: If you prefer not to contribute to Zeffy:

-Select "other" in the dropdown

-Enter "0" or another amount

-Proceed with checkout



Inside Back Cover Souvenir Journal Ad - *Full Page*
$125

Share in the magic of the night by being the star of the inside back cover in the Haute Havana Nights Digital Souvenir Journal. You will receive the submission link after your purchase.


Note: If you prefer not to contribute to Zeffy:

-Select "other" in the dropdown

-Enter "0" or another amount

-Proceed with checkout



Outside Back Cover Souvenir Journal Ad - *Full Page*
$150

Share in the magic of the night by being the star of the outside back cover in the Haute Havana Nights Digital Souvenir Journal. You will receive the submission link after your purchase.


Note: If you prefer not to contribute to Zeffy:

-Select "other" in the dropdown

-Enter "0" or another amount

-Proceed with checkout



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