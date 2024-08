At Kicks for a Cause (KFACTampa), every step counts, and every purchase matters. We're a passionate team of volunteers committed to creating positive change. 100% of your purchase proceeds directly support those in need, fueling our vision for a world where everyone thrives. Join us in making a difference, where kindness and creativity drive transformation. Together, let's illuminate the world, one step at a time. Thank you for choosing KFAC as your partner in this mission.