The Women's Chorus is celebrating 25 years of choral excellence in Livingston County. There will be two shows at Mount Brighton that will feature music sung in the past with some new songs sprinkled in to make a delectable repertoire. The 3:00 PM concert will include the Youth Choir. The 7:00 PM concert will showcase the Women's Chorus in a cozy atmosphere, while serving appetizers, desserts, and offering a cash bar.