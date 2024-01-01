Please join us for our annual (adults only) JTM Spring for Moore Fundraiser and Silent Auction on Saturday April 22nd from 6-10pm at Christ the King in Marion Hall.





$25 for individuals (includes 1 drink ticket)

$40 for couples (includes 2 drink tickets)

Includes: heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, a photo booth with props and a costume contest with a grand prize!

Plus a silent auction where we will be auctioning off wonderful items!





This year’s theme is Hollywood, and suggested attire (but not required) is anything Hollywood (think old Hollywood, famous movie stars, etc). There will be a costume contest and prize for the winner! You can still dress up, even if you do not want to take part in the contest.





So, put on your dancing shoes, bring your cash for the cash bar and costume contest and your credit cards or checkbook for your auction winnings and join us for this fun event!