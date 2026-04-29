6/6/26 VIP Parking Spots for the Brooks Blue Marlins vs. Texas City Makos swim meet

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About this event
Concessions Stand (15715 Lake Lodge Dr, Houston, TX 77062)
Starting bid
One VIP parking spot is included. Valid for the Saturday, June 6th swim meet only.
VIP parking pass can be picked up the Marlins concessions table as early as 6AM. Please park in designated areas only.
Starting bid
One VIP parking spot is included. Valid for the Saturday, June 6th swim meet only.
VIP parking pass can be picked up the Marlins concessions table as early as 6AM. Please park in designated areas only.
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