Hosted by

Brooks Blue Marlins

About this event

6/6/26 VIP Parking Spots for the Brooks Blue Marlins vs. Texas City Makos swim meet

Pick-up location

Concessions Stand (15715 Lake Lodge Dr, Houston, TX 77062)

6/6/26 VIP Parking Spot #1
$25

Starting bid

One VIP parking spot is included. Valid for the Saturday, June 6th swim meet only.


VIP parking pass can be picked up the Marlins concessions table as early as 6AM. Please park in designated areas only.

6/6/26 VIP Parking Spot #2
$25

Starting bid

One VIP parking spot is included. Valid for the Saturday, June 6th swim meet only.


VIP parking pass can be picked up the Marlins concessions table as early as 6AM. Please park in designated areas only.

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