Join JCI Greater Muskegon for a day of fun as we take a ride to Manistee and spend some time at the Little River Casino Resort Hotel. The bus will begin boarding at 10:45 am and will depart promptly at 11am from the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Parking lot. Lunch will be provided on the way to the casino. Once we arrive, you are free to eat, play, and have a good time. The bus will be leaving Little River at 7:15pm.