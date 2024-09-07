Holiday Tour of Historic Homes Ticket Sales

You will be able to tour three of the six homes and the Cape Canaveral Lighthouse. Tours are available throughout December and the beginning of January. Light house tours are available 12/29 & 1/4. The Lighthouse is located on the Space Force Station requiring additional information and at least one week to process that information. You must be a US Citizen and make your reservation at least 7 days prior to the tour. In addition you will be able to visit three homes from the following list. Pritchard House-Titusville, Sams House- Merritt Island, Field Manor Homestead- Merritt Island, HS Williams/Lawndale 1895- Rockledge, Historic Rossetter House Museum and Garden- Eau Gallie Green Gables at Historic Riverview Village, Inc.- Melbourne

