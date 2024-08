This form is for new players to the organization. Thanks to this new service (Zeffy), we are able to collect payments without fees!! However, it is likely to have some kinks so please bear with us as we navigate this new system!

On the last page when you are checking out, you will see "'Support the 100% free platform we use! ❤️️"- please select "other" and then type in "zero" to avoid any additional charges. if you would like to support Zeffy then feel free but know this is optional.