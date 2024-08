Join us for a GBCA Golf Tournament on Monday, April 29th at Ledgemont Country Club in Seekonk, MA!





All proceeds will go towards the building of a soccer field at Grace Baptist Christian Academy. Help us reach our $4,000 goal.





Come and spend a morning on the course and enjoy lunch afterwards, or just join us for a nice lunch at the country club in the afternoon.





*Prizes will be awarded for longest putt and longest drive! Mulligans will be available for purchase ($10 each).