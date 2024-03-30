GMS Theatre Booster Club Musical Sponsorships and Program Ad Sales

Thank you for supporting the GMS Theatre Booster Club!





The profit from your sponsorship will benefit the Grapevine Middle School Theatre Department students. All funds will be utilized to purchase costumes, stage equipment, props and set for student performances. Performance opportunities build students' ability to communicate, practice empathy, develop resilience, flexibility and versatility to adapt creatively when problem solving. The Booster Club is a 505(c)3 nonprofit organization, so your donation is tax deductible!





Thank you again for your support!





Please complete forms by the following dates:

Program Ads Due on Sunday, April 21st @ Midnight, 2024

Sponsorships Due on March 30th, 2024 - Closed