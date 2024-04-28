Bittersweet Garden Party--a Bloomin' Good Time!

Join us as we celebrate spring, gardening, and friendship! We have a lot in store for you including:
- Proven Winners representative will introduce the exciting new plant introductions for 2024
- a delicious brunch
- refreshing cocktails
- garden-related demonstrations
- engaging vendors
- exciting door prizes and raffles
- live music entertainment
- talented local artists
- demonstrations
- ask-a-gardener booth
- and much more!
This is Fun with a Purpose! Proceeds help to fund our important community initiatives including:
- Scholarships for high school students majoring in horticulture, agriculture, environmental science, ecology, natural resources, or other related fields
- Garden Therapy workshops within our senior living communities promoting physical and mental well-being among seniors, fostering a sense of community and purpose
- K-12 Teacher Grants providing funding and resources for innovative teaching methods in horticulture, agriculture, environmental science, ecology, and natural resources
- Civic Beautification within our community with a focus on the Jefferson City Parks system including maintenance of the Memorial Park entrance garden and annual tree planting
- Youth Poetry Contests for K-9 students—nurturing appreciation for horticulture, pollinators, and environmental science
Please note: Zeffy waives the credit card processing fees for nonprofit organizations such as Bittersweet Garden Club, so we keep 100% of purchases and donations. In lieu of the normal processing fee, Zeffy provides the opportunity to make an optional donation to support their free platform. To decline, you simply need to click the down-arrow in the "Support the 100% free platform" box on the payment summary page and choose "Other" to enter $0.