Bittersweet Garden Party--a Bloomin' Good Time!

Join us as we celebrate spring, gardening, and friendship! We have a lot in store for you including:

Proven Winners representative will introduce the exciting new plant introductions for 2024

a delicious brunch

refreshing cocktails

garden-related demonstrations

engaging vendors

exciting door prizes and raffles

live music entertainment

talented local artists

demonstrations

ask-a-gardener booth

and much more!

This is Fun with a Purpose! Proceeds help to fund our important community initiatives including:

Scholarships for high school students majoring in horticulture, agriculture, environmental science, ecology, natural resources, or other related fields

Garden Therapy workshops within our senior living communities promoting physical and mental well-being among seniors, fostering a sense of community and purpose

K-12 Teacher Grants providing funding and resources for innovative teaching methods in horticulture, agriculture, environmental science, ecology, and natural resources

Civic Beautification within our community with a focus on the Jefferson City Parks system including maintenance of the Memorial Park entrance garden and annual tree planting

Youth Poetry Contests for K-9 students—nurturing appreciation for horticulture, pollinators, and environmental science