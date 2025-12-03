5678 Dance Booster's Silent Auction

Elevate your golf game with this Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort Experience Basket, perfect for players of all levels! This exciting package includes a gift card to the stunning Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort, along with premium golf balls, stylish golf sunglasses; must-have accessories for a great day on the course.





Set against the breathtaking desert landscape, Paiute offers world-class greens and unforgettable golf experiences — and now you can enjoy it all with the essentials right at your fingertips.





Tee off, take in the views, and play your best round yet.

Bid now and bring your golf game to the next level!