Missouri City Chamber of Commerce
Missouri City Chamber Funding Foundations: Bridging Business Opportunities
1530 Texas Pkwy
Missouri City, TX 77489, USA
Members
free
Lunch is provided.
Lunch is provided.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Nonmembers
$10
Lunch is provided.
Lunch is provided.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Vendor
$20
Small Vendor table and 2 chairs provided, must bring your own decor
Small Vendor table and 2 chairs provided, must bring your own decor
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout